Ozzy cancela show em outubro: ‘Meu corpo me diz que não estou pronto ainda’

“Infelizmente, meu corpo me diz que eu simplesmente não estou pronto e sou muito orgulhoso para que o primeiro show que faço em quase cinco anos seja meia boca.”

As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.



My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.



Unfortunately, my body is… pic.twitter.com/gHWEE8VuI6

— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 10, 2023