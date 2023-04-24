CEO da Hurb cita Eminem ao pedir demissão: ‘tem que encontrar aquela força interior’

João Ricardo Mendes, CEO e fundador da Hurb, antigo Hotel Urbano, renunciou ao cargo nesta segunda-feira (24), enquanto a empresa enfrenta dificuldades. No final da carta de demissão, ele citou a música “Till I Collapse” do rapper Eminem e diz que é preciso encontrar força para “não desistir”.
Veja abaixo o trecho:
“Cause sometimes, you just feel tired. Feel weak. And when you feel weak, you feel like you wanna just give up. But you gotta search within you. You gotta find that inner strength, and just pull that shit out of you. And get that motivation to NOT give up and NOT be a quitter. No matter how bad you wanna just fall flat on your face and collapse.”